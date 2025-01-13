CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy on His Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad : On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late former Chief Minister and Governor, Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary leader. The Chief Minister offered floral homage to Dr. Chenna Reddy's portrait at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy lauded Dr. Chenna Reddy's contributions to the state's development and his visionary leadership. "Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy was a true statesman whose efforts towards social justice and state welfare continue to inspire generations," the Chief Minister remarked.

Dr. Chenna Reddy, known for his dynamic political career, played a pivotal role in shaping modern Andhra Pradesh and served as a guiding force in various administrative reforms. His legacy remains a cornerstone in the history of Telangana.

Leaders and dignitaries across the state also commemorated the day by remembering Dr. Chenna Reddy's remarkable achievements and his enduring influence on Indian politics.