CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Guru Nanak on His Birth Anniversary

Just In
Hyderabad: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and a proponent of equality, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with his advisor V. Narendra Reddy, paid floral tributes to the revered Guru's portrait at his residence in Jubilee Hills.
Guru Nanak, known for his message of ‘Ek Onkar’ (One God), emphasised the importance of equality, love, and service to humanity. His teachings have inspired millions around the world to live with compassion, justice, and unity, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion.
The leaders offered prayers and paid respects to the Guru's enduring legacy, highlighting his contributions to the spiritual and social upliftment of mankind. This observance at the Chief Minister's residence reflects the continued reverence for Guru Nanak's principles in promoting a harmonious and inclusive society.