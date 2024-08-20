Live
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. He visited the Rajiv Gandhi statue in the city and laid flowers to honour his memory.
During the event, CM Revanth Reddy spoke about Rajiv Gandhi's contributions to India, especially in modernising the country and promoting technology. He praised Rajiv Gandhi's vision for a progressive India and his efforts to empower young people and strengthen democracy.
Many political leaders, party members, and citizens joined the Chief Minister in paying their respects. CM Revanth Reddy encouraged everyone to be inspired by Rajiv Gandhi's ideals and to work towards building a stronger and more inclusive India.
