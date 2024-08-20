  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary
x
Highlights

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. He visited the Rajiv Gandhi statue in the city and laid flowers to honour his memory.

During the event, CM Revanth Reddy spoke about Rajiv Gandhi's contributions to India, especially in modernising the country and promoting technology. He praised Rajiv Gandhi's vision for a progressive India and his efforts to empower young people and strengthen democracy.

Many political leaders, party members, and citizens joined the Chief Minister in paying their respects. CM Revanth Reddy encouraged everyone to be inspired by Rajiv Gandhi's ideals and to work towards building a stronger and more inclusive India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X