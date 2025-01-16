CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to S. Jaipal Reddy on His Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid homage to the late S. Jaipal Reddy on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a warrior of Telangana and an exemplary parliamentarian who served as a Union Minister.

The Chief Minister lauded Jaipal Reddy’s crucial role in the formation of Telangana, stating that his contributions will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people. He described Reddy as a silent soldier who coordinated with political parties across the nation to ensure the realization of Telangana statehood.

Revanth Reddy also praised Jaipal Reddy as a leader of impeccable integrity and a symbol of values in politics. He called upon everyone to carry forward the aspirations and ideals cherished by the late leader, emphasizing the importance of upholding his legacy.

Jaipal Reddy’s life and work continue to inspire generations, and his commitment to public service stands as a testament to his dedication to the people of Telangana.