Live
- For Raviraa Bhardwaj ‘horse riding & scuba diving’ are ‘most favorite activities’
- Global LNG markets heading towards significant supply glut, India to benefit
- AP Cabinet abolishes Reverse Tendering process, here are decisions approved
- NRC issue: More than 9 lakh people to get AADHAR card, says Assam CM
- Annika Mohini Athmakuri’s Stunning Bharatanatyam Arangetram
- Reflect Orbital: California Startup to Deliver Sunlight at Night with Satellites
- 10 years ago, PM Modi's five suggestions paved way for PMJDY roll-out & success
- Artificial Intelligence in healthcare
- Calcutta High Court rejects PIL on BJP's 12-hour strike in Bengal
- West Indies vs South Africa: West Indies clean sweeps T20 Series
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Performs Bhoomi Pooja for Telangana Talli Statue
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a Bhoomi Pooja for installing the Telangana Talli statue at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State...
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a Bhoomi Pooja for installing the Telangana Talli statue at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat on Wednesday. This ceremony is an important step in honoring Telangana's cultural heritage.
Several ministers, government officials, and representatives from cultural organizations attended the event. The Chief Minister stated that the Telangana Talli statue is a symbol of the state's pride and the people's hopes. He emphasized that the statue would remind everyone of Telangana's culture, history, and the struggle for a separate state.
The Telangana Talli statue represents the mother of the state and will soon become a significant landmark. The government is committed to preserving Telangana's unique identity and celebrating its rich history.
The ceremony ended with CM Revanth Reddy calling on everyone to work together for a brighter future for Telangana.