CM Revanth Reddy Performs Bhoomi Pooja for Telangana Talli Statue

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a Bhoomi Pooja for installing the Telangana Talli statue at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat on Wednesday. This ceremony is an important step in honoring Telangana's cultural heritage.

Several ministers, government officials, and representatives from cultural organizations attended the event. The Chief Minister stated that the Telangana Talli statue is a symbol of the state's pride and the people's hopes. He emphasized that the statue would remind everyone of Telangana's culture, history, and the struggle for a separate state.

The Telangana Talli statue represents the mother of the state and will soon become a significant landmark. The government is committed to preserving Telangana's unique identity and celebrating its rich history.

The ceremony ended with CM Revanth Reddy calling on everyone to work together for a brighter future for Telangana.