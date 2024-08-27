Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Pledges Committee for SC Classification
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has promised to form a committee on the classification of Scheduled Castes (SC) to ensure justice for all based on the committee's report. Representatives of the Mala community, including public representatives and leaders from the Mala Mahanadu, met with the Chief Minister at the Ambedkar State Secretariat, urging him to ensure that the SC classification aligns with the guidelines set by the Supreme Court and that fair justice is done to both the Mala and Madiga communities.
The representatives presented the need to prevent any injustice towards the Mala community in the SC classification process. Among those who met with the Chief Minister were MLAs Vivek Venkataswamy, Matta Ragamayi, Chikkudu Vamsikrishna, K.R. Nagaraju, MP Gaddam Vamshi, and Mala Mahanadu leader Chennayya, among others.