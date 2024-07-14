CM Revanth Reddy promises to resolve fee reimbursement issue

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured to resolve the pending fee reimbursement issue with the private engineering and professional colleges in the State.

Addressing an interactive meeting in the Quality in Engineering Education, an interactive session at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Saturday, he explained the financial constraints faced by the state that embarrassed the welfare sidelining the development for the last 10 years.

“You might be thinking about how could we pay salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff and observe AICTE norms to run the engineering colleges when the govenrmnet did not pay the dues.”

He explained the state followed a welfare and development agenda. However, in some situations the welfare took precedence and sidelines the development and the financial constraints and burden have gone up.

But, he recalled that it was under the Congress government that the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy introduced the Rajeev Arogya Sri and fee reimbursement to provide corporate medical care and corporate education in the country. However, the changed priorities left the government not clear about the dues of the fee reimbursement. However, the unrealised fee reimbursement dues could be resolved in a one-time settlement scheme (OTS). He said that the management can come as a delegation to the secretariat. He along with the finance minister, IT Minister would resolve the issues, he assured. Further, the government would take necessary measures to release fee reimbursement funds on time from the current academic year, he noted.