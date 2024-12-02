CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Development Plans for New Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviewed the development plans for the construction of a new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal Stadium. In a meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister provided several directives to ensure the project's smooth execution and enhance the surrounding infrastructure.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of efficient transportation facilities for the new hospital. He instructed officials to begin a comprehensive survey for road expansion immediately. To facilitate coordination among various departments, Municipal Administration Secretary Dana Kishore was appointed as the nodal officer.

Revanth Reddy also stressed the need for robust infrastructure, including adequate drinking water, electricity, and drainage systems, to support the new facility. He directed officials to prioritize the provision of these essential amenities.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials, including CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, and District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, among others.

The relocation of Osmania Hospital to Goshamahal Stadium aims to address the need for modern healthcare infrastructure while ensuring better accessibility for the public.