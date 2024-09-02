CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Flood Damage and Relief Efforts at Integrated Command Control Center

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a comprehensive review of the damage caused by heavy rainfall and the ongoing flood relief operations at the Integrated Command Control Center. The review meeting was attended by several key officials, including Ministers Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Duddilla Sridhar Babu, CM Advisor V. Narendra Reddy, Government Chief Secretary Shantikumar, DGP Jitender, and senior officials from various departments.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the extent of the damage and the effectiveness of the current relief measures. The discussion focused on strategies to enhance the response to the floods and ensure timely assistance to affected areas.

Following the review, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to travel to Khammam by road to personally inspect the flood-affected regions. His visit aims to evaluate the on-ground situation and oversee the ongoing relief efforts in the area.

The Chief Minister’s visit underscores the government's commitment to addressing the flood crisis and providing necessary support to the affected communities.