CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Flood-Hit Areas in Khammam and Suryapet

Khammam: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally visited the areas affected by heavy rains and floods to assess the damage and oversee the ongoing relief efforts. En route from Hyderabad to Khammam, he stopped in Suryapet, where he gathered detailed reports from officials about the extent of the damage in the district. Following this, he held a review meeting at the Suryapet Collectorate with ministers, local representatives, and officials to discuss the situation and issued several directives for relief operations.



In Khammam district, the Chief Minister inspected the damaged road near Naikangudem and assessed the condition of the Palair Reservoir Left Canal and the flood-affected farmlands in the area. He visited various flood-hit areas in Khammam town, including Rajiv Gruhakalpa Colony, FCI Road, Bokkala Gadda Colony, and Pedda Tanda.

During his visit, Revanth Reddy met with the affected families, offering them support and reassurance. Addressing the flood victims, he promised that the government would stand by them in this challenging time and provide all necessary assistance to help them recover from the disaster.