CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Indiramma Housing Scheme Implementation

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting at his residence in Jubilee Hills to assess the progress of the Indiramma Housing Scheme.
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting at his residence in Jubilee Hills to assess the progress of the Indiramma Housing Scheme. The meeting was attended by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and senior officials.
During the review, the Chief Minister discussed the procedures for sanctioning houses under the scheme, emphasizing the need for a transparent selection process for beneficiaries. Key measures to ensure effective implementation and address challenges in the allocation of houses were deliberated upon.
The Indiramma Housing Scheme aims to provide affordable housing to economically weaker sections of society. The CM instructed officials to expedite the process and maintain fairness in beneficiary identification. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring the scheme reaches the intended sections of the population without delays.
Further discussions focused on refining operational policies and addressing any administrative hurdles. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy expressed confidence that the scheme would significantly contribute to improving living conditions for the underprivileged in Telangana.