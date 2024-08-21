Live
- CPI(M) Leaders Meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
- How Mutual Fund Investments Can Secure Your Future
- CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Regional Ring Road Progress
- Airline protocol: Things to do and avoid on your next travel
- How a Zero Balance Savings Account Can Help Manage Your Finances Better
- From Startups to Giants: How India’s Best Business Numerologist is Transforming Entrepreneurial Success
- Recharge Like a Champion: Coca-Cola unveils Limca GlucoCharge
- Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Launches New Eye Hospital in Kakinada
- Sprite introduces a quirky take to ‘Chill at Home’ after a busy day, featuring Vedang Raina
- Tata Motors signs MoU with Delta Electronics and Thunderplus Solutions to install 250 fast- charging stations
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Regional Ring Road Progress
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently reviewed the progress of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently reviewed the progress of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. During the meeting at the state Secretariat, Revanth Reddy directed officials to speed up land acquisition for the southern part of the road.
CM Revanth Reddy stressed that the land acquisition process must be transparent and fair to farmers. He also instructed that updates on the project be shared weekly with the Chief Secretary.
The CM highlighted the need for the road to connect well with existing routes and support future developments, including new industries planned for the Future City.
The northern section of the RRR, covering areas from Sangareddy to Bhuvanagiri and Choutuppal, is almost complete. For the southern section, from Choutuppal to Ameenpur, Shadnagar, and Sangareddy, the CM gave specific instructions on land acquisition and road alignment.
He asked officials to conduct field visits and prepare detailed reports. Any technical issues should be discussed with the central government.
The review meeting was attended by Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Nalgonda MP K. Raghaveer Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other senior officials.