CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Regional Ring Road Progress

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently reviewed the progress of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. During the meeting at the state Secretariat, Revanth Reddy directed officials to speed up land acquisition for the southern part of the road.

CM Revanth Reddy stressed that the land acquisition process must be transparent and fair to farmers. He also instructed that updates on the project be shared weekly with the Chief Secretary.

The CM highlighted the need for the road to connect well with existing routes and support future developments, including new industries planned for the Future City.

The northern section of the RRR, covering areas from Sangareddy to Bhuvanagiri and Choutuppal, is almost complete. For the southern section, from Choutuppal to Ameenpur, Shadnagar, and Sangareddy, the CM gave specific instructions on land acquisition and road alignment.

He asked officials to conduct field visits and prepare detailed reports. Any technical issues should be discussed with the central government.

The review meeting was attended by Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Nalgonda MP K. Raghaveer Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other senior officials.