CM Revanth Reddy seeks support from Centre, dials up Kishan Reddy

Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged the Union Tourism Minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy to provide full support to the State government from the Centre.
The CM on Wednesday had a conversation over the phone with Kishan Reddy. He proposed to organise a special meeting with the heads of the Central government for mutual cooperation on various pending issues between the Central and State governments. The CM requested Kishan Reddy to provide full support and cooperation in the development of Telangana and urged him to take the initiative to organise a meeting for mutual cooperation between the Central and State governments.
