CM Revanth Reddy sets Oct 5 deadline for teacher certificate verification

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the District Collectors to complete the verification of the certificates of all selected teachers in the DSC exams by October 5. The CM already announced that all 11,062 selected candidates will get appointment letters before the Dussehra festival.

The officials were instructed to complete the certificate verification process quickly in the districts so that the appointment orders can be given to the selected teachers at the LB Stadium on October 9. The Education Department officials briefed the CM that the verification of the certificates of 9,090 candidates has already been completed.