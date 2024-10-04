Live
- SC court orders probe into Laddu adulteration case by Independent agency
- Apple Releases iOS 18.0.1: Bug Fixes Ahead of iOS 18.1 Launch
- Infighting in BJD comes to fore
- New excise policy: Process for liquor outlets checked
- P K Mahapatra IFFCO Paradeep Unit Head
- Lava Agni 3 to Launch Today: Key Features and Livestream Details
- Salakatla Brahmotsavam begins at Tirumala today
- New Allegations Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Land Allotment Case
- Traffic diversion for Sarannavaratrulu
- 696 leopards found in Odisha
CM Revanth Reddy sets Oct 5 deadline for teacher certificate verification
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the District Collectors to complete the verification of the certificates of all selected teachers in the DSC exams by October 5
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the District Collectors to complete the verification of the certificates of all selected teachers in the DSC exams by October 5. The CM already announced that all 11,062 selected candidates will get appointment letters before the Dussehra festival.
The officials were instructed to complete the certificate verification process quickly in the districts so that the appointment orders can be given to the selected teachers at the LB Stadium on October 9. The Education Department officials briefed the CM that the verification of the certificates of 9,090 candidates has already been completed.
