CM Revanth Reddy Stresses Need to Protect Constitution, Accuses Modi of Attempting Changes

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the Indian Constitution and joined hands with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in this effort. Speaking on the matter, Revanth Reddy stated, "This is a battle between those who wish to protect the Constitution and those who wish to disregard it."

The Chief Minister strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that efforts to alter the Constitution have been underway since Modi took office. "Ever since Modi became Prime Minister, there have been continuous attempts to amend the Constitution. However, these attempts have not succeeded," Revanth Reddy remarked.

He emphasized the importance of standing united to preserve the democratic fabric of the nation and urged all those who value constitutional principles to actively oppose any move to undermine it. Revanth Reddy's statements come amidst ongoing debates about the role of constitutional values in shaping the nation's governance.

The Chief Minister's remarks are seen as a call to action for citizens to remain vigilant and resist any attempts that could compromise the spirit of India's democracy.

