CM Revanth Reddy tells SCR to prepare plans for Vikarabad-Krishna railway line

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has suggested South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain to prepare plans for the development of Vikarabad-Krishna railway line.

The Railway official paid a courtesy call on CM Revanth Reddy at the secretariat on Tuesday. The CM and the General Manager discussed the development of pending railway lines and the establishment of new railway lines in the State.Revanth enquired about the development of Vikarabad-Krishna railway line which was already proposed earlier.

The Chief Minister asked Arun Kumar Jain to complete the proposed railway line which has been neglected for a long time. The CM was of the opinion that the growth of the surrounding areas will be fast if the railway line is completed. New industries would also come up in the nearby areas.