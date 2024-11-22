CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Commonwealth Mediation and Arbitration Conference Today

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has a busy day ahead with a series of important meetings and events.
At 2:30 PM today, CM Revanth Reddy will meet with representatives from pharmaceutical companies at the Secretariat. Following this, at 3:00 PM, he will hold a review meeting with officials from the Industries Department to discuss key matters related to the state's industrial sector.
Later in the evening, at 7:00 PM, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the Commonwealth Mediation and Arbitration Conference at the Le Meridien Hotel in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
