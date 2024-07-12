CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Meeting with Collectors and SPs on July 16

The Chief Minister of the Telangana, Revanth Reddy, is scheduled to hold a meeting with Collectors and Superintendents of Police on the 16th of this month. The meeting will take place at the Secretariat and will last from morning to evening. The main focus of the meeting will be on nine key issues, including the completion of the transfer process and the transfer of senior officials.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of various government departments. The agenda items for the meeting include discussions on the government, Dharani, agriculture, medical and health, Vana Mahotsavam, women empowerment, education, peace and security, and the elimination of drug abuse.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to address these important issues and work towards finding solutions that will benefit the state and its people. The meeting is crucial in ensuring effective governance and addressing key issues that impact the welfare and development of the state.