CM Revanth Reddy to launch health card distribution within a month

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the upcoming launch of health card distribution within a month during the inauguration of the Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Center on Thursday. The initiative aims to create a comprehensive health profile for all citizens in the state, enabling doctors to access critical medical information during emergencies.

Reddy emphasized the growing incidence of cancer and the financial burdens faced by patients due to high costs of medical tests and treatments. He stated that the government is committed to making cancer care more accessible to everyone in the state.

He noted that patients often undergo repetitive medical tests due to the absence of health cards, which has led to unnecessary difficulties. The proposed digital health profiles and health cards are part of the government’s broader focus on prioritizing medical care and education for its citizens.