CM Revanth Reddy to Review Local Body Reservations Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to hold a review meeting on local body reservations tomorrow. The meeting will take place at 11:30 AM at the Command Control Center.

This review follows the submission of a report by the Dedicated Commission to the state government regarding Backward Class (BC) reservations. The commission's findings are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the government's policy on reservations in local bodies.

The meeting holds significance as the state government moves forward with its plans for fair representation in local governance. Further decisions on the implementation of reservations may be announced following the discussions.