CS Shanti Kumari Holds Teleconference with District Collectors on Sand Supply for Housing Projects
BCs Being Deceived by Congress Government: Jogu Ramanna
CM Revanth Reddy to Review Local Body Reservations Tomorrow
Former MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah Meets KCR at Erravalli Farmhouse; Key Comments on By-Elections
Kadhalikka Neramillai Review: A Beautiful Waste of a Half-Told Story
Centre & K'taka working with true spirit of Team India: Rajnath Singh
India and France can make a difference amid fast-changing global economy: EAM Jaishankar
Pakistan Navy chief visits Lankan ship during Karachi maritime exercise
UK Targets Indian Restaurants in Trump-Style Immigration Crackdown
TMC refutes FM Sitharaman's claims on deletion of MGNREGA job cards in Bengal
CM Revanth Reddy to Review Local Body Reservations Tomorrow
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to hold a review meeting on local body reservations tomorrow. The meeting will take place at 11:30 AM at the Command Control Center.
This review follows the submission of a report by the Dedicated Commission to the state government regarding Backward Class (BC) reservations. The commission's findings are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the government's policy on reservations in local bodies.
This review follows the submission of a report by the Dedicated Commission to the state government regarding Backward Class (BC) reservations. The commission's findings are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the government's policy on reservations in local bodies.
The meeting holds significance as the state government moves forward with its plans for fair representation in local governance. Further decisions on the implementation of reservations may be announced following the discussions.
