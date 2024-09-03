  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy to Tour Mahabubabad and Warangal Districts Today

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to embark on a tour of Mahabubabad and Warangal districts today. Starting from Khammam, the Chief Minister will...

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to embark on a tour of Mahabubabad and Warangal districts today. Starting from Khammam, the Chief Minister will visit various areas affected by recent heavy rains and floods.

The visit aims to assess the damage and oversee relief operations firsthand. During his tour, CM Revanth Reddy will interact with local officials and residents to better understand the challenges they face and ensure that the necessary assistance is being provided to those in need. This visit is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to support affected communities and expedite recovery measures.

X