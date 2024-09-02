Live
- BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain counters Rahul Gandhi's remarks on mob lynching incidents
- World Coconut Day 2024: Theme, History, Health Benefits, and Tasty Recipes
- Simple Steps to Keep Your Feet Smooth All Year Round
- District Collector Warns: Stay Alert for the Next Two to Three Days Amid Heavy Rains
- Floods, landslides in Philippines kill 10
- ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ Web Series Faces Backlash Over Hindu Names for Hijackers
- Regularisation of jobs will give relief to contractual teachers: Assam CM
- Chandrababu Naidu Visits Flood-Affected Areas, Assesses Damage and Relief Efforts
- CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Flood-Affected Areas in Khammam and Warangal
- Sumit Nagal withdraws from Davis Cup due to back injury
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Flood-Affected Areas in Khammam and Warangal
Highlights
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has set out for Khammam to assess the flood situation in the district.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has set out for Khammam to assess the flood situation in the district. He plans to stay overnight in Khammam to closely monitor the relief and rescue operations being carried out in the area.
Tomorrow, CM Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Warangal district to further evaluate the impact of the recent heavy rains and floods. On his way to Khammam, he will inspect several flood-affected areas along the route to ensure that all necessary measures are being taken to assist those affected.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS