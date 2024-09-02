  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Flood-Affected Areas in Khammam and Warangal

CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Flood-Affected Areas in Khammam and Warangal
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has set out for Khammam to assess the flood situation in the district.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has set out for Khammam to assess the flood situation in the district. He plans to stay overnight in Khammam to closely monitor the relief and rescue operations being carried out in the area.

Tomorrow, CM Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Warangal district to further evaluate the impact of the recent heavy rains and floods. On his way to Khammam, he will inspect several flood-affected areas along the route to ensure that all necessary measures are being taken to assist those affected.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X