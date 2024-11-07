Live
CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Yadadri and Sangem Village on His Birthday
Highlights
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Yadadri on the occasion of his birthday tomorrow.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Yadadri on the occasion of his birthday tomorrow. During his visit, the Chief Minister will offer prayers at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.
After the temple visit, CM Revanth will travel to Sangem village in the Veligonda mandal, where he will pay his respects at the Bhima Lingam shrine located at the 3 Payala area.
The Chief Minister's birthday celebrations will include these significant religious visits, marking a moment of spiritual reflection and connection with the local community.
