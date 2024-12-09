  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue at Secretariat Premises

CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue at Secretariat Premises
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a statue of Telangana Talli at the Secretariat premises on Monday.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a statue of Telangana Talli at the Secretariat premises on Monday. The event witnessed the participation of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with several ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other public representatives.

The statue, symbolizing the pride and cultural heritage of Telangana, stands as a tribute to the state’s identity and its relentless fight for self-determination. Speaking at the ceremony, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the significance of Telangana Talli as a unifying symbol for the people of the state. He reiterated the government's commitment to preserving the state’s rich traditions while striving for progress and development.

Deputy CM Bhatti and other dignitaries lauded the initiative, calling it a testament to the spirit of Telangana and its vibrant culture. The unveiling ceremony was marked by cultural performances, reflecting the essence of the region’s heritage, and was attended by a large number of citizens.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick