CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue at Secretariat Premises
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a statue of Telangana Talli at the Secretariat premises on Monday.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a statue of Telangana Talli at the Secretariat premises on Monday. The event witnessed the participation of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with several ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other public representatives.
The statue, symbolizing the pride and cultural heritage of Telangana, stands as a tribute to the state’s identity and its relentless fight for self-determination. Speaking at the ceremony, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the significance of Telangana Talli as a unifying symbol for the people of the state. He reiterated the government's commitment to preserving the state’s rich traditions while striving for progress and development.
Deputy CM Bhatti and other dignitaries lauded the initiative, calling it a testament to the spirit of Telangana and its vibrant culture. The unveiling ceremony was marked by cultural performances, reflecting the essence of the region’s heritage, and was attended by a large number of citizens.