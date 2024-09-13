CM Revanth Reddy Urges Immediate Financial Aid for Flood-Affected Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has once again appealed to the central government for immediate financial assistance to support the state in its recovery from the recent heavy rains and floods. Based on comprehensive estimates from various departments, the total damage has been calculated at ₹10,320 crore, with further details still pending. The Chief Minister requested that the central government release funds without imposing any conditions.



He pointed out that due to stringent regulations, the state has been unable to utilise even a single rupee from the available ₹1,350 crore and urged the relaxation of these conditions. CM Revanth Reddy held a meeting at the Secretariat with a central team of officials who had reviewed the flood damage.

Permanent Solution for Munneru Flood Risk in Khammam

The Chief Minister emphasised that the construction of a retaining wall along the Munneru stream in Khammam is the only permanent solution to prevent future flood risks in the area. He requested the central government to allocate funds for this project, assuring that the state government is ready to bear its share of the expenses.

Housing for Displaced Tribal Communities

CM Reddy also announced plans to allocate safe housing to residents of low-lying tribal areas like Rakasitanda and Satyanarayanatanda. He appealed to the central government for the necessary assistance in constructing these homes.

Focus on Prevention Over Post-Disaster Relief

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of focusing on preventive measures rather than post-disaster relief. He shared his vision of utilizing police battalions across different districts, similar to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), to tackle natural calamities.

Request for Scientific Study in Medaram

Referring to the recent destruction of nearly 50,000 acres of forest land in the Medaram region, an event described as rare, CM Reddy requested the central government to send an expert team to conduct a scientific study of the area.

The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Khammam MP Raghurama Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and senior state officials. The central delegation, led by NDMA advisor Colonel KP Singh, included Shanthinath Shivappa, Mahesh Kumar, Nayal Konson, Rakesh Meena, and Sashivardhan Reddy.