CM Revanth Reddy Urges Young Engineers to Lead Musi River Revitalization at TGPSC Event

Hyderabad: In a motivating speech at the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) event held at Shilpakalavedika, Hyderabad, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed a group of newly appointed engineers, emphasizing their crucial role in revitalizing the Musi River. The event marked the handing over of appointment letters to candidates selected for various government posts.



Speaking to the young engineers, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the Musi River rejuvenation project, describing it as a transformative initiative with the potential to significantly impact both environmental restoration and urban development. He called on the engineers to use their expertise and innovative thinking to spearhead the project, which he believes could become a symbol of Telangana’s bright future.

“The Musi River holds immense potential for change, and this project will not only restore the environment but also create new opportunities for urban renewal,” said CM Revanth Reddy. He urged the engineers to see the river’s revival as a challenge and an opportunity to contribute to the state’s progress.

The Chief Minister's call to action resonated with the engineers, as he pointed out that their work on the Musi River could turn it into a “miracle of environmental restoration,” showcasing Telangana as a state where modern solutions meet sustainable growth.

The event concluded with the distribution of appointment letters, symbolizing the beginning of a new journey for the young engineers, who are now tasked with shaping the future of Telangana’s infrastructure and environmental projects.