CM Revanth Reddy Visits flood affected areas in Hyderabad amid rains

Hyderabad is grappling with relentless heavy rains that have led to extensive flooding in low-lying areas, with water accumulating on the roads and sewage seeping onto the streets. This has caused significant traffic congestion throughout the city. In response to the ongoing crisis, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally visited the flood-affected regions of Hyderabad, including the Balkampet area, accompanied by senior officials.

During his visit on Sunday, CM Reddy engaged with residents living in slum areas, inquiring about their challenges and asking about the quality of their drinking water—including whether it was contaminated with sewage. Prior to this, he had also surveyed the conditions in Gangubai Basti and Buddha Nagar near Maitreevanam in Ameerpet. He urged top officials to promptly address the issues faced by these communities and to implement relief measures due to the heavy rainfall.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to review the local drainage system and emphasised the need for immediate action to mitigate flooding.

In a parallel effort, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar convened a meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat to discuss the rain situation in Hyderabad. He provided key instructions on necessary actions for low-lying areas and stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination. He directed the Managing Director of Hyderabad Water Works to maintain vigilance at waterlogged sites and suggested that traffic personnel be assigned to key intersections in shifts to prevent disruptions. Minister Prabhakar also urged the Health Department officials to take proactive measures to avert seasonal diseases arising from the flooding.