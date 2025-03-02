Wanaparthy: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Wanaparthy and reviewed the ongoing development works at the temple premises. The visit highlights the government's commitment to promoting religious and cultural heritage sites across the state.

During his visit, CM Revanth Reddy offered prayers at the temple and interacted with the temple authorities regarding the progress of various development initiatives. The government has been focusing on enhancing temple infrastructure and improving facilities for devotees as part of its broader efforts to boost religious tourism.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of preserving the spiritual and historical significance of temples while ensuring modern amenities for pilgrims. Officials briefed him on the current status of construction and renovation projects, which include better pathways, improved sanitation, and enhanced accommodation facilities for visitors.

Revanth Reddy also met with local leaders and district administration officials to discuss further development plans for the region. He assured them that the government would extend full support in transforming the temple into a major spiritual destination in Telangana.

The visit saw the participation of several public representatives, temple authorities, and devotees, underscoring the temple’s significance in the Wanaparthy region.