CM Revanth Reddy Wants Telangana to Lead in Sports

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that Telangana should become a key centre for sports in India. During a review of the new Young India Sports University, he said that the state needs to bring together all sports academies and training centres under one roof.

CM Reddy hopes Hyderabad will host the Olympics in the future. He wants the sports university to help athletes win medals and to provide training with top coaches from around the world.

He suggested focusing on sports where India is strong, like shooting, wrestling, boxing, archery, javelin throw, and hockey. He also wants sports schools to be set up in every Lok Sabha constituency to train young athletes and combine sports with education.

The Chief Minister asked officials to study successful athletes and sports policies from other countries to improve Telangana’s sports programs. He believes that Telangana can become a top sports hub under the Young India brand, similar to the Young India Skill University.