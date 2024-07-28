CM Revanth Reddy's comments in Kalwakurthy public meeting

Nagarkurnool: Just like a son for a mother even if he's a king of Delhi... I am a child of Nallamala... I am your brother...

Jaipal Reddy remained in public life until his last breath, whether in power or not...

He did politics based on the ideology he believed in.

Jaipal Reddy conducted himself in a way that brought honor to positions.

Jaipal Reddy was a person who prioritized values in politics.

Following Jaipal Reddy's suggestion, the doors were closed, and the live broadcast was cut to form the Telangana state.

Jaipal Reddy was saddened that he missed the chance to become the Chief Minister of Telangana from Kalvakurthi.

We will establish a 100-bed hospital in Kalvakurthi.

We are sanctioning funds for the construction of R&B roads and a guest house.

We are allocating ₹10 crores to improve facilities in government schools in the Madgula mandal.

Roads from all village panchayats to mandal centers in the constituency.

We will develop four-lane roads from Kalvakurthi to Hyderabad.

We will develop the school where I studied, Thandra School, with ₹5 crores.

We are going to establish Young India Skill University in Mucharla on August 1.

We are setting up a Skill University with ₹100 crores in 50 acres.

We promised to complete the loan waiver by August.

As promised, we waived farmers' loans up to ₹1 lakh in July itself.

By July 31, we will waive loans of farmers with loans up to ₹1.5 lakhs.

We will complete the waiver of loans up to ₹2 lakhs by August.