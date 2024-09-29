CM Revanth Reddy's Vision to Protect Water Bodies & Government Properties

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at preserving water bodies and safeguarding government properties, with a particular focus on rejuvenating the Musi River. The CM's vision underscores the need for sustainable development in Telangana, with environmental conservation as a core priority.

With HYDRA Commissioner and other top officials, Revanth Reddy's initiative aims to restore and protect critical water resources, ensuring they remain clean and functional for the state's residents. Speaking at a press briefing, the CM highlighted the importance of securing these natural assets for future generations, emphasizing the role that proper management and maintenance play in Telangana's environmental strategy.

Musi River Rejuvenation Explained by MRDCL MD Dana

As part of this broader vision, the Musi River Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has been tasked with executing the Musi River rejuvenation project. Dana, MD of MRDCL, explained the government's approach to cleaning and revitalizing the iconic river, which has historically been affected by pollution and urban encroachment.

The plan includes removing encroachments, treating sewage before it enters the river, and creating green spaces along the riverbanks to promote ecological balance. Dana expressed confidence that, under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the project would transform the Musi into a thriving waterway, boosting not only the environment but also tourism and the quality of life for Hyderabad’s citizens.

The state government is expected to roll out more detailed plans in the coming months, with active participation from both public and private stakeholders to ensure the success of the initiative.