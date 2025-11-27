CM Revanth reviews plans for Global Summit to attract investments

Several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and business honchos will be invited to the Telangana Rising 2047- Global Summit at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review on the arrangements being made for the prestigious event of the global summit to attract huge investments and promote Hyderabad brand across the world.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to select the businessmen and celebrities from India and abroad and finalise the invitees list in advance. In view of the shortage of time, the Chief Minister emphasised that foolproof arrangements should be made for the global event.

The important subject of entering investment agreements with the companies was also discussed in the meeting attended by IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu and top officials here on Wednesday evening.

The officials briefed that the CM that the government extended invitations to 2,600 people for the summit and the designs prepared for setting up stalls at the two day event.

Revanth Reddy suggested taking precautions in setting up stalls for various departments, including infrastructure, welfare, industry and medicine. A detailed plan should be also prepared to deliver speeches by the delegates on various topics in the plenary. The time duration should be decided in advance in the discussions.

A senior IAS officer would be appointed as the in-charge for each event, the Chief Minister said that a drone show and cultural programmes should also be organised to enhance the brand image of Telangana. All the officials were also instructed to complete all the designs related to the Global Summit by November end for approval. As part of the schedule, the Chief Minister will hold review meetings on the arrangements till November 30. Officials said that the CM will review one of the main agendas in the vision document - Infrastructure and Development on November 27.

Education, welfare, tourism and temple tourism on November 28, agriculture and welfare departments on November 29 and the health sector will be the main agenda in the meeting convened by CM on November 30.