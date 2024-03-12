  • Menu
CM Revanth to chair Cabinet meet today
Hyderabad: Ahead of Election Commission announcing the schedule for Lok Sabha elections anytime this week, theChief Minister A Revanth Reddy will chair the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and take some crucial decisions with regard to the implementation of the welfare schemes and development programmes.

Sources said that the Cabinet will take a decision on women empowerment and jobs in the meeting. The CM would also take a call on ordering a probe into ORR toll gate scam with a reputed investigating agency. The issue of the finalisation of two MLCs under Governor Quota would also be addressed. It is to mention here that the High Court has struck down the names of Professor M Kodandaram and AmerAli Khan recently and instructed the state government to take fresh decisions in this regard. “The CM is keen to re-nominate the same persons as MLCs and seek the Cabinet approval in the meeting”, sources said.

