CM Revanth to fly off to New Delhi today ! Seeks high command approval for cabinet expansion

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth is likely to go to New Delhi today ( Tuesday) to get the AICC high command's approval for cabinet expansion.
Sources said that, soon after flagging off a fleet of vehicles meant for the use of anti drug trafficking at Command Control centre in Hyderabad, the CM will fly off to Delhi.
Sources said that CM along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will.meet senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General secretary KC Venugopal.
Leaders said that the CM recommended a few of his close aides names in the cabinet expansion. Senior leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is already trying hard to get ministerial birth .
