CM rules out holding local body polls by month-end

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that local body elections will not be held before the deadline of September end and the government has also not taken any decision to hold elections in view of pending approval of 42 per cent BC quota by the union government. In an informal interaction with media persons, the chief minister ruled out holding local body elections before September 30.

The Supreme Court set a 3-month deadline for the President to give a nod to the bills. “We are waiting for the response of the President of India”. On the disqualification of the defected BRS MLAs, the CM said that the Assembly Speaker will take a decision. However, there were no specific guidelines to take action, the CM maintained.

Revanth Reddy also questioned the union government for not ordering a CBI probe into Kaleshwaram project despite the state government making a strong plea to the central probing agency.

The CM alleged that power and property disputes between KCR family members ruined Kavitha’s political career.

KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and Santosh conspired against Kavitha and threw her out of the party. He refutes the allegation of his role in the disputes between KCR family members.

Referring to the phone tapping case, the Chief Minister said that the government was planning to handover the case to CBI but a case was pending in the High Court. The Chief Minister clarified that he did make any comments on a meeting between KTR and AP Minister Nara Lokesh.

He questioned KTR for attacking TDP workers when they were staging dharna against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

To a query, the CM said that the L and T company had not communicated to the state government about the financial difficulties facing in the maintenance of the Metro Rail in Hyderabad. He alleged that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was responsible for the crisis.