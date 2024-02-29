CM scouting for strong BC leaders to field in LS polls

Hyderabad: TPCC president and CM A Revanth Reddy is scouting for strong BC leaders to field in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State. He plans to field BC leaders in at least four LS segments of the 12 general seats.

Recently joined BRS leaders N Madhu, B Rammohan , who belong to BC communities are already trying hard to contest from the Medak and Secunderabad LS segments respectively. Senior Congress BC leader Suresh Shetkar is an aspirant from Zaheerabad.

Party leaders said the number of aspirants from the Reddy community in the party is more in every LS segment.

Leaders from the community are lobbying strongly to get tickets from all south Telangana LS seats – Khammam, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Mahbubnagar and Chevella.

Reddy plans to give tickets to BC leaders to contest from Medak, Secunderabad, Zaheerabad and Karimangar segments. He is searching for strong BC contestants for the Nizamabad seat. As film producer Dil Raju is in aspirants list, the party leadership is not keen to give ticket to BCs unless he is convinced to drop out.

The high command has instructed the TPCC leadership to maintain social justice in the wake of increasing criticism of domination of Reddys in the party as well as in government. “ The winning chances of the Congress is more in the elections as its MLAs emerged strong and hold grip in every LS segment.

Giving ticket to BCs will definitely help the party to garner BCs’ support in the general elections and win more MP seats”, leaders said. Reddy has targeted to win at least 12 LS seats; political moves towards this have started at the ground level.