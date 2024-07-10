CM sets Dec ’25 deadline for Kalwakurthy Project

Mahabubnagar: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has set a firm deadline for the completion of the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project, instructing officials to ensure that the project is finished by December 2025. During a review meeting with officials and public representatives at the Mahabubnagar Collectorate, CM Revanth laid out key directives to expedite the project.

During the meeting, the CM instructed officials to conduct field visits and develop a detailed action plan to ensure the timely completion of the project. “The government is prepared to release necessary funds through the green channel to support the project’s swift progress,” he said.

Additionally, he mandated that a review of the project’s progress be conducted every month. The CM underscored the importance of the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project for the region’s agricultural development and assured that the government would provide all necessary support to ensure its timely completion. Moreover, he also reviewed other pending and ongoing Lift irrigation projects in the district and except for PRRLI project, Revanth directed the Irrigation and Revenue department officials to complete the pending land acquisition, Relocation and Rehabilitation payments and construction within next 18 months.

Earlier, the CM laid foundation stone for various development projects, which includes development works in Palamuru University with an investment of Rs. 42.40 crore. Foundation for construction of a girls’ hostel at MVS Government Degree College, with Rs. 10 crore. Additionally, a new government degree college in Devarakadra will be built with an allocation of Rs. 6.10 crore.