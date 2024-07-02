CM should ask defected MLAs to resign: KTR

Jagityala: BRS party working president K Tarakarama Rao has lashed out at the ruling Congress party for indulging in political defections. “If CM Revanth Reddy is a real man, he should make the six defected MLAs of our party to resign and face by-polls,” he said.

KTR also said people would permanently bury the six defected MLAs of their party politically by beating them with votes. He participated in the district BRS party meeting held at Jagtial district headquarters and addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the defected MLAs to resign from their posts and face the elections. Referring to the induction of the 12 Congress party MLAs into the BRS party during their rule, KCR said they were indicted as per the law of the country. Stating that the Congress party started the culture of the defections in the country, KTR said former PM Indira Gandhi laid the seed of poison of the defections. In Haryana, the MLAs of other parties had been inducted into the Congress party by Indira Gandhi. It was the Congress party that brought about the culture of defections,” he added. He made it clear that the CLP consisting of the 12 MLAs of the Congress party was Constitutionally merged into their party.

“In 2004, the Congress party formed an alliance with the TRS party. If 26 TRS party candidates won the elections, the then Congress government tried to induct 10 of our party MLAs. In 2014, KCR, with the blessings of the people of Telangana, bent the necks of the Congress and achieved a separate State. After 2014, Revanth Reddy was caught buying an MLA for Rs 50 lakh and went to jail. Revanth Reddy tried to topple our government. Two-thirds of TDP and BSP MLAs had merged with our party as per the Constitution. We have not flouted the Constitution and the law. In 2014, 10 of the 15 MLAs from the TDP and two from the BSP merged with the BRS party”. In 2018, the Congress had won 18 MLA seats. Of this, 12 MLAs joined our party as per the Constitution. One by one did not come to us and covered our party scarf. KCR did not do that,” he explained.

Referring to CM Revanth Reddy’s statement that had the MLAs who indulge in defections should be stoned to death like dogs. “And now who is the mad dog. Anyone should be stoned to death. Revanth Reddy said if you throw your sweat and your blood and make defections after winning the elections, they should be stoned to death. Who should be beaten like a mad dog now,” he asked.