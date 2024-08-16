CM: Sitarama project to be ready by Aug ’26, pins blame on KCR for delay

Khammam / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assured that the government would complete the Sitarama Lift Scheme by August 2026. The Chief Minister on Thursday inaugurated the Sitarama project and also switched on the lift project’s pumps at Pusugudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The CM blamed former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the delay in the completion of the lift scheme which provides irrigation facilities to 1.20 lakh acres in old Khammam district. “KCR government did not make public the project DPRs fearing the loot of public money will come to light. Centre has not given permissions to the project due to non-submission of DPRs. My government made all out efforts to seek permissions by overcoming the hurdles”.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS leaders took commissions by giving orders to buy pumps and motors. The motors have been lying neglected for the last 4 years. The Congress government reviewed the status of pump sets and motors and gave power connections and turned on the motors. “Now, KCR is a soiled one-rupee currency note. KCR and Harish Rao should visit the project and sprinkle Godavari water on their heads”, he said, asking Agriculture Minister T Nageshwara Rao to send two bottles of Godavari water to KCR.

“Harish Rao is making false allegations to project the government in a bad light. What has he done in the last 10 years? We have done in six months what could not be done in 10 years.

People slapped the BRS in elections”, the CM said, adding that the project should have been completed at the cost of Rs 1,500 crore. “But the estimation has been increased to Rs 18,000 crore. KCR government spent Rs 7,500 crore on Sitarama project. If the previous government completed 90 per cent of the works, the BRS leaders should clarify the expenditure incurred on the project so far,” he said.

The government fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Khammam district by completing the Sitarama lift scheme, the CM said.