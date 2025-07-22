CM to make surprise visits at ATCs for reviewing progress

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy will conduct surprise visits to ATCs (Advanced Technology Centers) to review the progress in the establishment of the institutions to provide skill development training to the youth.

Reviewing the progress of the establishment of the ATCs in line with the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’, the Chief Minister ordered officials to complete the development works of the ATCs in a time bound manner. He said he will conduct surprise inspections on the development and progress of ATCs, asserting that the officials should perform their duties in tune with the goals set by the government.

The officials briefed the CM about the status of the development of 111 ATCs in 3 phases in the state. 25 ATCs will be developed in Phase-1, 40 in Phase-2 and 46 will be completed in the Phase-3.

The CM instructed the officials to seek the cooperation of skilled construction companies, if necessary, to complete the ATCs at the fast pace and also set up a model ATC in Genome Valley.