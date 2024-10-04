CM warns of demolishing BRS leaders’ farmhouses

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday called upon the opposition parties, the BRS and BJP to first understand what the government was doing before criticising them.

Launching the family digital cards, the Chief Minister said the opposition party leaders were making all kinds of comments about these cards. “This is to ensure that the beneficiaries will now have one single card in place of a ration card, passbook and other documents that are issued for getting benefits of the welfare scheme,” he said.

Referring to the criticism by the opposition parties on the survey along the Musi river as part of the beautification programme, Revanth Reddy asked “how long the BRS and BJP would play dirty politics on the issue”? He said it was BRS that conceived the idea in the past but due to their own political and other reasons failed to implement it. “Now they want to show him and his government in bad light,” he said.

The state government is not throwing anyone on the road. It was providing houses and Rs 25,000 financial assistance to the displaced, who are living in unhygienic conditions along the Musi river. The government wants to provide a decent and healthy life to them. Revanth said his government was ready to invite more suggestions to improve the lives of the poor. He demanded that the BRS which had collected Rs 1500 crore party fund during its regime donate Rs 500 crore for the Musi riverfront project.

At the same time, he said, the opposition leaders should stop trying to instigate the poor with the intent to “protect” their farmhouses. “Let me make it clear, the government does not differentiate between the rich and poor. It will demolish their farmhouses as well. Don’t you think the illegally constructed farmhouses owned by KTR in Janwada, Harish Rao in Aziz Nagar, BRS leader Sabita Indra Reddy's three sons and KVP Ramachandra Rao should be demolished,” the CM asked.

Referring to the recent fast of BJP leader Eatala Rajender, he said the BJP has no issue with the Narmada riverfront in Ahmedabad where many people were displaced but here they are enacting a major drama. Instead, he said they should help him get funds from the Centre for the project so that a better rehabilitation package could be given to those who were displaced. He asked Eatala to take a delegation to Modi and get Rs 25,000 crore sanctioned.

He added that the Government took up the Musi project for Hyderabad's future and not for political gains.