CM wishes people on Dussehra

Hyderabad: Chief Minister KCR on Sunday greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of Dussehra. He said that Dussehra had a special place in Telangana’s cultural lifestyle and it will be celebrated in the name of Vijaya Dashami across the country as a symbol of victory. On this occasion, all the members of the family gather in one place and celebrate collectively, which is proof of the unity of the Telangana community.
The CM said that performing Shammi puja and taking Jammi leaves as gold taking Alai Balai and visiting the quail which is considered auspicious to get the blessings of elders is unique to the Telangana region. He prayed to Goddess Durga to bless all the people and grant happiness to all the people so that Telangana gets eternal victories.