CMO officials inspect plantation on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway

Suryapet: Chief Minister's Office Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy and Telanganaku Haritha Haram OSD Priyanka Varghese stated that Hyderabad- Vijayawada national highway passing through the erstwhile Nalgonda district must flourish with greenery by planting saplings on the either side of the road.



As part of their tour to the erstwhile Nalgonda district, both the officials visited Miyawaki Model Urban Park 'Tangeduvanam' located at Lakkaram in Choutuppal municipal limits and planted saplings on either side of national highway of Choutuppal municipal limits. Later, they examined the planted saplings along the national highway for a stretch of 50 kms starting from Tekumatla to Kodad in Suryapet district.

Speaking o this occasion, the officials said it is the duty of the local officials of respective villages to protect the planted saplings by providing tree guards to them and regular watering till they survive. They directed the officials concerned to plant big saplings in three rows on either side of national highway, and local gram panchayaths and municipalities should provide funds for the plantation under green budget. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's aspiration of green State should be fulfilled, they added.

Bhupal Reddy and Priyanka Varghese planted saplings at Vallabhapuram and checked pits dig for planting the saplings in Kodad division. They appreciated the efforts of both Municipal Chairperson and Commissioner after checking the planted saplings in the town.

Bhongir District Collector Anita Ramachandran, Suraypet Joint Collector Sanjeeva Reddy, Suryapet Municipal Chairperson Annapurna, RDO Mohan Rao, forest officer Mukunda Reddy and others accompanied them during their tour.