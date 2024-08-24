CMR, FCI will take strict action against those who do not give rice

Collector Adarsha Surabhi has decided to apply the RR Act to 40 mills along with wanaparthy district center to use the RR Act on non-compliant bills. Wanaparthy Civil Supply DM said that 120 crores have to be given for 40 mills and RR Act was decided after the raids on six mills which took place today. He said In different zones Shiv Sai Industries Rice Mill Rangapur failed to pay the dues for Kharif 21-22 and Rabi 21-22, so notices were issued to them for payment of Rs.3,57,22,693 twice in the past.

As part of this, due to non-payment of dues, RR Act was imposed on six mills in the district today according to the Revenue Recovery Act. As part of this, the owner of Shiv Sai Industries rice mill, Vijaya's husband Sri Venkataramireddy, went to the house of Janumpalli village and confiscated the goods in their house. Pebbair Tahsildar Lakshmi, MPDO and Deposit Tahsildar Deputy Tahsildar ,ASI ,Constables, Junior Assistants, and others participated in this program.