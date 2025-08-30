CMR Rice Scam in Gadwal: Millers Allegedly Siphoning Off PDS Rice with Political Backing

Gadwal: Allegations have surfaced that several millers in Jogulamba Gadwal district are illegally selling CMR rice, diverting quality rice meant for poor families, with claims of political backing enabling their actions.

Immediate Action Demanded

At a press conference organized by the Nadigadda Rights Protection Committee, District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar demanded that authorities register PDS Act cases against the millers involved. He emphasized that despite vigilance raids at a few mills, full-scale operations across all mills are required to uncover the extent of the corruption, which involves crores of rupees.

Collusion With Officials

Ranjith Kumar alleged that some civil supply officials are colluding with millers, allowing illegal sale and recycling of rice, while depriving the poor of their rightful share. “The millers not only sell rice illegally but also withhold the quantity meant for the government. Yet, authorities remain indifferent,” he said.

Political Patronage Behind the Scam:

The District Chairman highlighted that several blacklisted millers are still being allocated CMR rice due to political influence. He pointed out that even though these millers failed to deliver last year’s rice to the government, they have been allotted new consignments, indicating a massive network of corruption.

Petition to Collector and State Authorities:

Ranjith Kumar announced that a petition would be submitted to the District Collector demanding a thorough investigation into the millers’ practices. The committee also plans to escalate the matter to state-level authorities to implement a special action plan against the illegal activities, ensuring that poor families receive their rightful rice.

Key Participants;

The press conference was attended by District Convener Bucchi Babu, district leaders Venkatramulu, Dharur Mandal President Nettempadu Govindu, Mandal Vice Presidents Adavi Anjaneyulu and Maldakal, and other mandal leaders including Lakshmana K.P. Ramakrishna, Venkatesh,