Kothagudem: CMR Shopping Mall new branch was opened here in the coal town of Kothagudem on Monday.

Cine actors Pragya Jaiswal andReethu Varma took part in the glittering inaugural ceremony.

CMR Managing Director Mavuri Venkat Ramana, Directors Mavuri Venkat Padmavathi, Mavuri Mohan Balaji, Mavuri Harika and others were present.