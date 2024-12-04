CMR targets continue to remain unmet

Wanaparthy: In Wanaparthy district mills, CMR (Custom Milled Rice) and FCI (Food Corporation of India) stocks have not been accounted for. Millers are delaying the delivery of CMR within the stipulated time frame by manipulating Civil Supplies officials.

During 2021–2022, 2023, and 2024, millers have failed to deliver grain worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore, causing a deadlock where even officials seem clueless. Despite repeated warnings from former Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, millers have remained negligent. Even after Collector Adarsh Surabhi’s intervention, millers promised to clear dues by November 30 but have not fulfilled their commitments.

Some millers owe amounts ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 35 crore each. The Millers’ Association, formed by August, continues to resist despite several meetings convened by the Collector,

leaving no resolution in sight. A district official revealed that the prolonged tenure

of AMVOs in Wanaparthy has fostered favoritism toward millers.

For years, the government has allocated substantial investments in providing grain to millers. However, instead of returning the processed rice to the government, millers are engaging in private trade, profiting in crores. Some mills reportedly have no grain stocks, yet millers promise delivery to the government while acting irresponsibly.

It is openly discussed in the district center that civil supplies department officials may also be involved in this manipulation. The extended tenure of these officials in the district is seen as a disadvantage to the administration.

When contacted Revenue Collector G Venkateshwarulu said, “Previously, the RR Act (Revenue Recovery Act) was imposed on millers. In response, the millers took the matter to court. We have informed higher authorities to appoint a general advocate for this case. Once we receive approval, we will counter

the case in court and take further action.”