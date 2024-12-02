CMRF, a real saviour for hapless, thanks to big-hearted Revanth

Hyderabad: The government has created a new record in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), thanks to the generosity shown by the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who gave clearance for spending Rs 830 crore supporting 1.66 lakh families during the last one year.

According to the officials, CM Revanth Reddy has created a record in helping those in danger and also in providing assistance during emergency medical treatment. During the first year after taking office, about Rs 830 crore were released from CMRF, which helped as many as 1,66,000 poor and middle class families in the state. In the five years from 2018 to 2023, the then government provided assistance of Rs 2,400 crore through CMRF.

The officials said that while the past BRS government spent an average of Rs 480 crores per year, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy showed his generosity by providing Rs 830 crore in assistance in a single year. It is noteworthy that out of the Rs 830 crore given this year, Rs 590 crore were provided through CMRF. If treatments are not covered by Aarogyasri or expensive medical treatment was required for poor families who cannot afford it, the government provided this assistance as per the recommendations of public representatives.

The officials further said that even in some cases, if the necessary medical treatment facilities were not available at the district level, they come to big hospitals in Hyderabad. Those who cannot afford expensive treatment, they resort to the CM Relief Fund in advance with the recommendation letters of public representatives. In such cases, the government bears the estimated cost of treatment at NIMS, MNJ Cancer Hospital, Niloufer, ENT, Osmania, and Gandhi hospitals. It will issue an LOC (Letter of Credit) to the concerned hospital from the CM Relief Fund, an official said.

According to the official, the Chief Minister had also shown his generosity in issuing these LOCs. This year alone, LOCs were issued to 13,000 people. Approximately Rs 240 crore LOCs were sanctioned and out of this, the largest amount was allocated for operations and treatments required by young children.

The official sources said that during the previous government's tenure, corruption also gripped CMRF funds. The scam of creating medical bills in the name of the poor and siphoning off funds came to light. As soon as the People’s Government came to power, CMRF put a stop to corruption and irregularities. It also brought CMRF applications online in a transparent manner.

Rebirth for children

Children born with ENT (deaf and speechless) problems from birth have to undergo surgeries within six years. The necessary hearing aids have to be fitted. Otherwise, they will have to remain speechless for the rest of their lives. Since the cost of these operations is in lakhs, children from poor families were unable to undergo operations. The Health department brought this to the attention of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the first review meeting itself that such children remain deaf and speechless for the rest of their lives.

Responding to this, the CM ordered that there should be no deaf and speechless children in future generations in Telangana, and that the government should provide treatment to such children at any cost so that such a situation does not repeat. He ordered that such children be supported by giving LoCs. So far this year, about 87 children were given LoCs and given operations. The parents of the children were expressing their happiness that this is a rebirth for their children.