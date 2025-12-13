Indoor plants prove powerful tool for cleaner air and better well-being

Asurbanisation accelerates and buildings become increasingly airtight to improve energy efficiency, indoor air quality has emerged as a critical factor influencing health, comfort and productivity. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)—including formaldehyde, benzene and trichloroethylene—are commonly emitted by construction materials, adhesives, paints, office equipment and cleaning agents. Even at low concentrations, these pollutants can cause eye irritation, headaches, nausea, allergies, and long-term damage to the liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

A simple, low-cost and visually appealing solution is gaining traction: indoor plants. Acting as natural air purifiers, indoor plants absorb harmful chemicals, enhance oxygen levels and add a calming aesthetic presence to indoor spaces.

The Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) Green Interiors rating system encourages the use of indoor plants to improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), recommending at least one plant for every 100 sq. ft. of carpet area. The guidelines emphasise plant species well-suited to indoor environments, especially those proven to absorb VOCs effectively. NASA’s pioneering research on phytoremediation has shown that several common houseplants can significantly reduce indoor air pollutants. Through this process, plants use their leaves, roots and associated microorganisms to break down and neutralise toxic substances.

A range of plant species has been identified for their strong air-purifying capabilities:

• Areca Palm / Bamboo Palm: Removes formaldehyde, benzene and trichloroethylene; also functions as a natural humidifier.

• Lady Palm: Effective in purifying air and naturally resistant to indoor pests.

• Rubber Plant: High oxygen release; removes benzene and formaldehyde.

• Peace Lily: Eliminates multiple toxins and enhances décor with its white blooms.

• Spider Plant: Easy to maintain, pet-friendly and effective against formaldehyde and xylene.

• Money Plant: Popular in Indian homes; excels at removing VOCs and grows easily in water or soil.

• Boston Fern: Filters formaldehyde and boosts humidity levels.

• Snake Plant: Absorbs nitrogen oxides and formaldehyde; releases oxygen at night.

• Aloe Vera: Removes benzene and formaldehyde while offering medicinal benefits.

• Dragon Tree: Filters benzene, xylene and formaldehyde.

Experts suggest that positioning plants strategically—near workstations, windows, corridors and HVAC intakes—can enhance both air quality and visual appeal. Vertical gardens and hanging planters offer additional solutions for compact spaces. Self-watering systems and hydroponics can simplify upkeep. Proper care is vital to maintaining their efficiency.

Rotating plants for balanced sunlight, cleaning leaves to support photosynthesis, monitoring for pests and using self-watering pots can help maximise their benefits. Indoor facility teams are advised to routinely inspect plants and promptly remove unhealthy ones.

Indoor plants, researchers say, are more than decorative elements. They are natural allies in creating healthier, more vibrant indoor environments.

With careful selection and maintenance, they offer an affordable and impactful way to improve air quality, reduce stress and reconnect people with nature—one plant at a time.