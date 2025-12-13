SP chief calls on CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav paid a courtesy call on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Friday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed Akhilesh Yadav on the development and welfare programmes being implemented across the state. Akhilesh Yadav lauded Revanth Reddy for recognising the Sadar festival of the Yadav community as a state government festival, saying that the Yadav community in the country will always remember this gesture.

The SP leader also thanked the Chief Minister for providing political opportunities to the Yadav community in Telangana, highlighting the government’s inclusive approach.